STANFIELD — Steve and Paula Otzenberger will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, March 25, 2-4 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave.
Their children, Eric Otzenberger of Hermiston and Erin Covert and son-in-law, Kevin Covert, of Stanfield, would like all friends and family to share this special day with them.
Steven, son of the late Bob and Ada Otzenberger of Stanfield, is a lifelong resident of Stanfield. Paula, whose parents were Paul and Jennie Martin of Tacoma, Washington, and then in later years of Hermiston, was born and raised in Tacoma.
The couple met in Washington while Steve was serving in the U.S. Air Force at McCord Air Force Base. They were married in Tacoma on March 10, 1973. After completing his service, the couple returned to Stanfield.
Steve worked at various jobs, including farm work for ARZ, an officer for the Hermiston Police Department and operating a stove store and gun shop in Hermiston. He retired from the Umatilla Army Depot where he was a security officer.
Paula worked many years with the InterMountain Education Service District as a sign language interpreter for the Hermiston School District and as a preschool assistant at Stanfield Elementary School.
After retiring, they built, owned, and operated Stage Gulch RV Park in Stanfield for 13 years. They now keep busy with rental properties and enjoying their four grandchildren.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.