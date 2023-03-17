STANFIELD — Steve and Paula Otzenberger will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, March 25, 2-4 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave.

Their children, Eric Otzenberger of Hermiston and Erin Covert and son-in-law, Kevin Covert, of Stanfield, would like all friends and family to share this special day with them.

