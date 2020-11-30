Steven and Linda Meier of Milton-Freewater will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on Dec. 14, 2020. Due to COVID-19, however, they will celebrate in the spring at Wallowa Lake.
They have one daughter, Valerie Scott of Milton-Freewater; three granddaughters, Kelsi and Michael Gardner of Richland, Washington, Kasey and Sloan Keithley of Arizona, and Kaylee and Trevell Beasley of Tacoma, Washington; and two great-grandsons, Wyatt Gardner and Kason Keithley.
