High school sweethearts Willard K. and Judy Fordice were married January 3, 1960, at the Methodist Church in North Powder, Oregon.
Willard enlisted in the Army and, after serving 13 months in Korea, the family settled in Hermiston in 1964.
They have two sons, Robert Fordice (Di) and Michael Fordice (deceased 2006). They enjoy the company of grandsons Dusty and Tyler, and great-granddaughter Haleigh Michael.
Willard and Judy are both retired, and volunteer five days a week at the Hermiston Senior Center.
