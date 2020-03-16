Nicole Renee Haddad and Thomas McKay Hamblin are engaged. Nicole is the daughter of John and Robin Haddad of Henderson, Nevada. Thomas is the son of Kevin and Lynne Hamblin of Hermiston.
Both Nicole and Thomas are 2017 graduates of University of Nevada, Reno. Both are employed by Nevada Department of Wildlife in Henderson, Nevada.
The wedding will be March 28, 2020, in Zion National Park, Utah. A wedding reception will be held in Hermiston on Saturday, June 20 from 3-8 p.m. in Scott and Melissa Purswell’s yard.
