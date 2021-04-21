Trista Conklin and Charles Park have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Trista, the daughter of David and Jean Conklin of Pasco, Washington, is a 1991 Hermiston High School graduate, and also attended Spokane Falls and Walla Walla community colleges. She is an office assistant at The Place in College Place, Washington.
Charles, the son of Charles Park of Gresham and Jill Park of Ashland, Maine, graduated from Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, in 2004. He is a veteran, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom with the U.S. Army in 2008-09. He attended ITT Technical Institute in Portland, graduating in 2013. He works as a drafter/designer at Key Technology in Walla Walla, Washington.
The couple will exchange wedding vows on June 19, 2021, in Pasco.
