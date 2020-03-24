Nicole Renee Haddad and Thomas McKay Hamblin recently announced their engagement. Nicole is the daughter of John and Robin Haddad of Henderson, Nevada. Thomas is the son of Kevin and Lynne Hamblin of Hermiston.
The wedding, which was originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until Aug. 1, 2020. A wedding reception will be held at the end of August in the yard of Scott and Melissa Purswell in Hermiston. For questions, contact lhamblin@eotnet.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.