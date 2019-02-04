Hannah Hale and Aaron Breen of Spokane are announcing their engagement.
Hannah, the daughter of Kevin and Lori Hale of Pendleton, is a 2011 Pendleton High School graduate. She earned her bachelor's degree in education in 2015 from Whitworth University and a master's degree in speech language pathology in 2018 from Eastern Washington University.
Hannah is currently employed as a speech language pathologist for the Central Valley School District in Spokane.
Aaron Breen, son of Steve and Rose Breen of Graham, Wash., graduated from Bethel High School in 2013. He earned an electrical engineering degree in 2017 from Gonzaga University. He is the operations manager at Habitat for Humanity in Spokane.
The couple will exchange vows June 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. in Walla Walla.
