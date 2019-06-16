TUESDAY, JUNE 18

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30-11 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. (541-449-1254)

PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)

BOARDMAN SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Cost is $4 for seniors 55 and over or $5 for adults. (541-481-3257)

HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)

THIRD TUESDAY CLIMATE CONVERSATION, 12 p.m., Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Guest speaker: Andrew Stinchfield with the USFS Umatilla National Forest will speak about the role of fire in forest management. Light refreshments provided (with suggested donation).

SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Gym activities at 3 p.m., life skills at 4 p.m. for middle and high school students. Registration requested. (Suzanne Moore 541-276-3987)

ATHENA WEEKLY MARKET, 4-7 p.m., Dugger Park, Main Street, Athena. Handcrafted goods, garden produce, fundraiser booths and informational booths. Vendor space available on first-come, first-served basis. (541-969-4810)

CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Drop in for a group or individual craft project. All ages. (541-966-0380)

PENDLETON EAGLES TACOS AND BINGO, 6 p.m., Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton. Regular packet $10, special packet $5. Proceeds donated to local charities. Public welcome. (541-278-2828)

INSIDE OUTSIDE THE LINES ADULT COLORING, 6-7:30 p.m., Irrigon Public Library, 490 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Materials provided. Bring snacks to share. (541-922-0138)

PENDLETON KNITTING GROUP, 6 p.m., Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0380)

STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (541-938-8247)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10-10:45 a.m., Hermiston Public Library back entrance, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Engaging children and getting them excited about music, improving motor skills and sparking creativity while supporting early literacy development. For children ages newborn to 4 years and parent/guardian. (541-567-2882)

STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)

PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)

STANFIELD SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. Cost is $3.50 for seniors, $6 for others. (541-449-1332)

HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)

ADVENTURE TIME STORY TIME, 2-3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882)

ADULT BEGINNERS' COMPUTERS, 3-4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Registration is required. Classes tailored to the needs of the attendees. (541-966-0380)

VEGAN/SUSTAINABLE LIVING POTLUCK SUPPER, 7 p.m., location varies, Pendleton. Bring a vegan dish and recipe. Gluten-free friendly group. Call to RSVP and for driving directions. (541-969-3057)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Stories and activities for young children. (541-966-0380)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. For children from 3-6 years old. (541-567-2882)

PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247)

PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)

BOARDMAN SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Cost is $4 for seniors 55 and over or $5 for adults. (541-481-3257)

HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)

SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665)

YARN CLUB, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)

THE ARC UMATILLA COUNTY BINGO, 6-10 p.m., The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., seats may be held until 6:30 p.m., then all seats first come, first served; games begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Umatilla County citizens with developmental disabilities. 18 years or older, must have proof of age and photo I.D. Basic pot $20, prizes range from $20-$750. (541-567-7615)

FIDDLER'S NIGHT, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Avamere Assisted Living, 980 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Enjoy light refreshments, listen to some favorite oldies or join in the jam session. All ages welcome. (Lori 541-567-3141)

RED CROSS DISASTER SERVICES VOLUNTEER RESPONSE TRAINING, 6:30-7:30 p.m., private business, 214 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Join local Red Cross response volunteers to learn how you can help in disasters. (Don Tombleson 541-276-9222)

FIRST DRAFT WRITERS' SERIES, 7-9 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kirsten Rian will read from her work. Open mic slots of 3-5 minutes available following main presentation. Free. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

TODDLER STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0380)

FREE FRIDAY LUNCH, 12 p.m., Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St., Echo. Everyone welcome.

HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)

STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 S. Bonanza, Echo. (541-376-8411)

WEINER DOG RACES, 4:30-10 p.m., 400 block, South Main Street, Pendleton. Kids' activities, beer garden, silent auction begin at 4:30 p.m., with Mo Phillips & the Thunder Bubbles at 4:45 p.m., all-breed costume contest and practice runs at 5:15 p.m., dachshund racing at 5:30 p.m., and more music beginning at 6 p.m. All ages; no cover. (Kim Chavez 541-276-1066)

LANDING DAYS 2019, 6-11 p.m., Umatilla Marina and RV Park, 100 Cline Avenue, Umatilla. Celebrate the past and present of Umatilla with games, live music, food vendors and more. Free admission. (Kacie Evans 541-922-4825)

VFW BINGO, 6 p.m., Hermiston VFW, 45 W. Cherry St., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. (541-567-6219)

Saturday, June 22

KICK'N CANCER GOLF CLASSIC, 9 a.m., Wildhorse Resort Golf Course, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Info to come

LANDING DAYS 2019, 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Umatilla Marina and RV Park, 100 Cline Avenue, Umatilla. Celebrate the past and present of Umatilla with games, live music, food vendors and more. Free admission. (Kacie Evans 541-922-4825)

FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free art classes for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

YARN CLUB, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)

FAMILY HISTORY WORKSHOPS, 10 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Workshops, photo scanning and more. (Stephanie Blackburn 541-567-6251)

RABIES CLINIC, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Boardman City Park pavilion, 1 Marine Drive, Boardman. Low-cost rabies vaccinations ($20 each) for dogs and cats. Residents can license their dogs free of charge. (Jose Fernandez 541-481-9252)

HIP & HANDMADE, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in project class for adults. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

WILD WEST BEERFEST, 12-9 p.m., Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Beer, food, music and fun serves as a fundraiser for scholarships through Pendleton Parks & Recreation. Price TBA. (541-276-8100)

IRRIGON FARMERS MARKET, 6-9 p.m., Irrigon Public Library west lawn, 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. Vendors offer fresh agricultural products and occasional home crafted products. (Aaron Palmquist 541-922-3047)

LIVE FROM THE LESLIE: featuring Petunia & the Vipers, 8-11:30 p.m., The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. Canada's favorite yodeling cowboy and his band returns. Opening sets by James Dean Kindle's Hyper-Modern Country Quartet and Heppner's own songbird, Lindy Gavelle. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, available at brownpapertickets.com. (Adam Mack 503-720-5370)