THURSDAY, JUNE 6

CREATIVE ARTS SALE, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution red storage building, behind visitor parking lot, 2500 Westgate, Pendleton. Wooden furniture, metal, quilts, smokers, fire pits and more, all made by inmates at the prison. Sale is limited to items on hand, cash only. Purchases cannot be resold or shipped outside of Oregon. (Ronald B. Miles 541-278-3615)

STUDENT PRINTMAKING EXHIBITION, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton. Students from Nixyaawii Community School will show the results of their printmaking studies. Artwork available for sale; proceeds go to the student artists. Gallery open 9-5 M-F, located next to St Andrews Mission. Free admission. (Nika Blasser 541-276-3954)

PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)

BOARDMAN SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Cost is $4 for seniors 55 and over or $5 for adults. (541-481-3257)

HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)

SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665)

ARTIST'S RECEPTION: DIANNA WOOLLEY, 5:15 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. View Woolley's "Hot & Cold Wax: Fad or Factual" and enjoy an artist's talk and reception. Free. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

YARN CLUB, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)

THE ARC UMATILLA COUNTY BINGO, 6-10 p.m., The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., seats may be held until 6:30 p.m., then all seats first come, first served; games begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Umatilla County citizens with developmental disabilities. 18 years or older, must have proof of age and photo I.D. Basic pot $20, prizes range from $20-$750. (541-567-7615)

FIDDLER'S NIGHT, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Avamere Assisted Living, 980 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Enjoy light refreshments, listen to some favorite oldies or join in the jam session. All ages welcome. (Lori 541-567-3141)

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

OLD IRON SHOW, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Old iron engines, cars, military items and more will be on display. Free. (Shannon Gruenhagen 541-276-0012)

BONANZA ART ANTIQUES & GOURMET EXPO, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate, Pendleton. Antique and vintage dealers, artists and gourmet food producers, local wines, beers and other craft beverages, specialty tastings and more. Food concessions and refreshments will be available for purchase. Includes the Retro Rides Car Show on Saturday, with downtown cruise at 3 p.m. Admission is $7 per person, good for both days, or $12 for a craft beverage tasting pass (21 and older only). Proceeds support Impact Pendleton. (Val 503-810-0500)

FREE FIRST FRIDAY, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748)

TODDLER STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0380)

FREE FRIDAY LUNCH, 12 p.m., Echo Community Church, 21 N. Bonanza St., Echo. Everyone welcome.

STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 S. Bonanza, Echo. (541-376-8411)

VFW BINGO, 6 p.m., Hermiston VFW, 45 W. Cherry St., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. (541-567-6219)

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

HELIX FUN RUN/WALK, 7 a.m., Helix City Park, Main Street, Helix. Race check-in at 7 a.m., races begin at 8 a.m. Proceeds will help upgrade the community basketball court. Registration is $20 per runner; register online at http://heartofthecountry.itsyourrace.com (Breanne Chalmers 541-805-4611)

FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free art classes for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

YARN CLUB, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)

HIP & HANDMADE, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in project class for adults. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

COUNTRY HOEDOWN, 1-4 p.m., Milton-Freewater Neighborhood Senior Center, 311 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Live music, dancing and singing. Admission $2, refreshments available for purchase. (541-938-3311)

IRRIGON FARMERS MARKET, 6-9 p.m., Irrigon Public Library west lawn, 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. Vendors offer fresh agricultural products and occasional home crafted products. (Aaron Palmquist 541-922-3047)

CONTRA DANCE, 7 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Social line dancing with live music, no partner necessary. Cost is $8 per person or $12 per couple. (Jill Johnson 907-350-6469)

ADULT PROM: LABYRINTH, 7-10 p.m., The Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, OR. $20 per person or $38 per couple, or buy 5 tickets, get one free. 18-and-older event includes dancing to DJ music, no-host bar, food, photo booth, costume contest, silent auction and raffle. (541-966-0380)

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30-1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)

HYMN SING, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 193 E. Main St., Hermiston. Meet old and new friends and sing the old hymns. Fellowship and fun. Free.

MUSIC IN THE PARK, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St., Heppner. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy live music. Picnic meal available for purchase by donation. Free admission. In case of inclement weather, concert will be held at Heppner Elementary School. (541-676-5536)

MONDAY, JUNE 10

SAFE MEDICATION USE IN OLDER ADULTS, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton. Instructor-led class designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian to learn about safe medication use, pain management and medication reviews. Free, but registration requested at www.OregonCarePartners.com. (Oregon Care Partners 800-930-6851)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. For ages birth to 6. (541-566-2470)

ART STUDIO, 4-5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free class for ages 7-12 to develop skills and encourage art exploration. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)

TEEN ADVISORY COUNCIL, 4 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. All teens welcome. Snacks will be provided. (541-567-2882)

MEET THE AUTHOR: SUSAN BUTRUILLE, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. The award-winning author of "Women's Voices from the Oregon Trail" will discuss and read from her book. Copies will be available for purchase and signing. Free. (Jennifer Costley 541-966-0380)

MUSIC IN THE PARK, 7 p.m., Boardman Marina Park, 1 Marine Drive N.E., Boardman. Live performers offer an eclectic range of styles. Bring a chair or blanket; concessions available for purchase. Free admission. (Jackie McCauley 541-481-9252)