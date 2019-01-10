FRIDAY, JAN. 11

PENDLETON DELPHIAN CLUB, 1:30 p.m., Vert Club Room, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton.

PENDLETON MASTERS SWIM CLUB, 5-6 p.m., Roundup Athletic Club pool, 1415 Southgate, Pendleton. $5 per session coaching fee; non-RAC members pay $8 pool fee per session. (Tania Wildbill 541-310-9102)

PENDLETON EAGLES LADIES AUXILIARY KITCHEN, 6-8 p.m., Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton. Members and guests welcome. (541-278-2828)

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

MEN'S BREAKFAST, 8 a.m., Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton. (541-276-7559)

FRIENDS OF THE UMATILLA PUBLIC LIBRARY, 9 a.m., Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St., Umatilla. (541-922-5704)

EASTERN OREGON CELTIC SOCIETY PIPERS GATHERING, 1 p.m., The Old Meeting House, 901 M Ave., La Grande. For pipers of all skill levels. Instruction is free, but a $2 donation for use of the building is appreciated. (541-568-4643)

HERMISTON CULTURAL AWARENESS CLUB, 2 p.m., Starbucks, 1235 N. First St., Hermiston. Practicing the wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the community, including all cultures and races. Everyone welcome. (John Carbage 541-701-7073)

PENDLETON EAGLES STEAK AND LIVE MUSIC, 6-11:59 p.m., Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton. Dinner from 6-8 p.m., music from 8 p.m. to midnight. Members and guests welcome. (541-278-2828)

SUNDAY, JAN. 13

PENDLETON EAGLES BREAKFAST, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton. Open to members and guests. (541-278-2828)

MONDAY, JAN. 14

BOARDMAN QUILT GROUP, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Quilt construction, quilting updates, education, history and friendship. Free. (Kathy Hyder 541-571-7009)

GARDENING FRIENDS, 2 p.m., venue varies, Boardman. (Margie Park 541-481-2570)

IRRIGON MOOSE LODGE TACOS AND BINGO, 6-9 p.m., Irrigon Moose Lodge, 220 N.E. Third St., Irrigon. Tacos from 6-9 p.m., bingo from 6:30-9 p.m. Open to members and guests. (541-922-1802)

UMATILLA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY, 6-8 p.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Get involved with your local party on issues that pertain to you and your neighbors in the 2nd Congressional District. All Democrats welcome to attend. (Sue Petersen 541-377-0752)

GREENFIELD GRANGE, 6:30 p.m., Greenfield Grange 579, 209 N.W. First St., Boardman. (541-481-7397)

VFW POST NO. 922, 7 p.m., Pendleton VFW Hall, 1221 S.E. Court Place, Pendleton. (541-278-2720)

ATHENA BOOK GROUP, 7 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena.

INLAND NORTHWEST MUSICIANS CHORALE REHEARSAL, 7-9 p.m., Harris Jr. Academy gymnasium, 3121 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton. No tryouts; all welcome. No rehearsals June-July-August or Christmas-New Year. (Salli Ketchersid 541-289-4696)

OREGON EAST SYMPHONY CHORALE REHEARSAL, 7-8:30 p.m., Pendleton High School music department, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Rehearsals led by Steve Muller will include opera choruses from "Aida," "Nabucco," "Der Freischutz," "Il Trovatore" and "HMS Pinafore." Performance March 15 at the Vert. No audition or fee required to participate. (JD Kindle 541-276-0320)

TUESDAY, JAN. 15

PENDLETON TOASTMASTERS NO. 154, 6:30 a.m., Pendleton City Hall community room, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.

GREENFIELD GRANGE PINOCHLE, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Greenfield Grange 579, 209 N.W. First St., Boardman. (541-481-7397)

BIBLE STUDY, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 352 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. (Rev. Jim Pierce 541-276-2616)

GREATER HERMISTON AREA REPUBLICAN WOMEN'S CLUB, 11:30 a.m., Desert Lanes Bowling Alley, 1545 N. Main St., Hermiston. No-host lunch. All women welcome. (541-567-0006)

HERMISTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, 11:45 a.m., Hermiston Conference Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Cost is $10 for members, $13 for non-members, RSVP requested. (Debbie Pedro 541-567-6151)

"THE LIFE MODEL: LIVING FROM THE HEART JESUS GAVE YOU" BOOK STUDY GROUP, 1-2:30 p.m., Bowman Building, 17 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. (Pat 541-276-6671)

WESTON-MCEWEN LIONS CLUB, 1 p.m., Doubletree Restaurant, 327 E. Main St, Athena. (Ellyn 541-566-3987)

STUDYING THE MIRACLES OF JESUS, 4-6 p.m., Good Samaritan Ministries, 319 W. Locust Ave., Hermiston. (541-564-1041)

STARBOTTLE SKI CLUB, 6 p.m., location varies, location varies, Pendleton. No-host dinner, rotating restaurants. New members welcome. (Ray Cable 541-969-7759)

WILLOW CREEK SYMPHONY REHEARSAL, 6-7:30 p.m., Armand Larive Jr. High School, 1497 S.W. Ninth St., Hermiston. Preparatory orchestra for all ages. Does not rehearse June-July-August or during Christmas-New Year holidays. (Salli Ketchersid 541-289-4696)

AWANA, 6:30-8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton. For children age 3 through sixth grade. (541-276-7590)

ODD FELLOWS EUREKA LODGE NO. 32, 7 p.m., IOOF Hall, 19 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Gladys Biggerstaff 541-377-0068)

HEPPNER BOOK CLUB, 7 p.m., Heppner Public Library, 444 N. Main St., Heppner. Watch a TED Talks video and read the corresponding book, then discuss at the next meeting. Copies will be available to check out. Everyone welcome. (Kathy Street 541-481-3365)

UMATILLA COUNTY EXPERIMENTAL AIRCRAFT ASSOCIATION, 7 p.m., Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, 2016 Airport Road, Pendleton. (Ron Linn 541-276-1908)

HERMISTON MASONIC LODGE NO. 138 AF & AM, 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston.