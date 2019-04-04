100 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 4, 1919

The last of a pack of eight wolves, whose damage to stock is estimated at $1000 each year, has succumbed to the skill of W.E. Cozzens, trapper, who killed seven of the pack. The skin of the animal arrived today at the U.S. Biological Survey office. The wolf, who is known to have been the leader of the destroyers, was shot near Montpelier, Idaho, by Cozzens, whose method is unique among trappers. Instead of trapping the animals he runs them down on skis and then shoots them.

50 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 4, 1969

Police Chief Ernest Gallaher announced today that due to investigations conducted by officers headed by John Williams of the Oregon State Police, a charge of assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon has been placed against Wayne Stanley Strickland, 38, in connection with the robbery of the Oregon Liquor Commission store in Pendleton Jan. 25, 1969. A warrant with bail set at $2,500 has been issued by the Umatilla County District Court and Lane County authorities have been notified of this county’s hold on Strickland, currently serving a term in the county hail in Eugene on another charge. The OLCC did not announce how much money was taken but it was believed to be a considerable sum. Robert Sheets of Pendleton was in the store when a man entered and held him up with an automatic pistol shortly before the closing hour. He escaped into the night and since then all officers in this area have kept the case well up among those requiring constant attention.

25 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 4, 1994

Supporting the sports career of their developmentally delayed son and brother has led a Milton-Freewater family to a close involvement with area Special Olympians. And with his family’s support, marathoner Art Pease has run into the mainstream of long-distance racing. Pease, the son of Charlie and Virginia Pease of Milton-Freewater, will leave next week to compete in the Boston Marathon. The 26-year-old, who entered his first marathon by mistake four years ago, is now a veteran of the 26.2-mile race, the premier event in long-distance running.