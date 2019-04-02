100 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 1-2, 1919

Shedding boxes of “hard tack” as they made a dash for the Red Cross canteen; displaying the red, white and blue “A” which is the mark of the army of occupation; and wearing numerous Iron Crosses which they got from the Huns in exchange for bars of chocolate, 119 Oregon and Washington members of the 37th engineers, who were the first to cross the Rhine, passed through Pendleton today on No. 17. Perhaps the happiest man in the crowd of jubilant soldiers who were on the fighting front for six months was Ed Smith, Pilot Rock man who was met at the depot by 10 home town citizens. “Just as soon as I get my papers,” declared Smith, “I sure will beat it back to Pilot Rock.”

50 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 1-2, 1969

Helen McCune Junior High students held a memorial service yesterday for Dwight David Eisenhower. The service took place at approximately the same time as the state funeral for General Eisenhower in Washington, D.C. Jay Lilly, student body president, introduced the program. The junior high orchestra, under direction of Jeannette Scott, played memorial music, including the hymn “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.” The Girls Glee and the choir presented separate groups of songs, led by Tom Cooley. Student speakers were Hank Christman, Donna Milby, Gary Barnum and Bill Hamby. The Rev. Samuel McKinney of Seattle, who is in Pendleton this week to preach at Holy Week services at First Presbyterian Church, gave the memorial address. The colors were presented by Carlos Echanis, as Dean Long played taps on the trumpet. This rite ended the 40-minute tribute to the former president.

25 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 1-2, 1994

A new cross overlooking Heppner has been erected just in time for Easter. The 20-foot-high cross, made of steel and weighing 1,500 pounds, has been placed on the high point between Hinton and Willow creeks. The original wooden structure has been replaced twice over the years since a cross was first erected there in the early 1930s.