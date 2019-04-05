100 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 5, 1919

“Guilty.” In that one word, answered by Harry N. Samuels, charged with second degree murder, at 2 o’clock this afternoon, he sealed his fate for life. He entered his plea before Circuit Judge Gilbert W. Phelps, having been arraigned by the grand jury, which completed its session last night. Samuels, a youth of not more than nineteen years, stood up before the judge and as calmly as though being sworn to the witness stand, entered the plea which will send him to the state penitentiary for life. He was ordered to appear before the judge Monday morning at 10 o’clock for sentence. On February 19 Samuels murdered John Omar Olinger, a rancher near Milton and his case occupied most of the recent session of the grand jury.

50 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 5, 1969

A Colt single-action revolver said to have belonged to Henry “Hank” Vaughan, early day Eastern Oregon outlaw, will be among items on display at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Mobile Museum here Monday and Tuesday. The display will be at the Pendleton Round-Up grounds. The gun of the outlaw killed in Pendleton in 1893 will be one of many items on display. Also included will be old badges, photographs, outlaws’ weapons, leg irons and the Oregon boot.

25 Years Ago

From the East Oregonian

April 5, 1994

A shortcut from Heppner to Long Creek didn’t pay off as an 84-year-old woman was left stranded inside a vehicle while two others walked for help Sunday afternoon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:15 p.m. that David Beutler and Sue Scott, both of Spokane, had lodged their vehicle in deep snow at about 9:30 a.m. about 25 miles south of Heppner on Forest Service Road 2153, also know as the Western Route. Beutler and Scott left Theta Lowe, 84, of Heppner — Scott’s mother — at about 11 a.m. and walked through 18-inch-deep snow for two miles before catching a ride with a passing motorist. The sheriff’s department, U.S. Forest Service and the South Morrow County Ambulance arrived at the scene at about 3:55 p.m. and brought Lowe out by snowmobile. Lowe was in good health and told officers she was “sorry that the snowmobile ride could not have been longer.”