100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 1, 1920
Would you believe that a machine could pick up a piece of paper, feed it to a job press, take it off again without human help and ring a bell for more stock when the supply becomes exhausted? If you are skeptical on this point there is a machine in the East Oregonian job department that will demonstrate the fact to you. It is a Miller feeder just installed on one of the job presses and it will do everything mentioned above and much more. It will increase the capacity of the job department but unfortunately has no control over the price of print paper which is soaring high these days.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 1, 1970
Cities must assert themselves if today’s local government problems are to be solved, Les Anderson, Eugene mayor and president of the League of Oregon Cities, told a Umatilla-Morrow workshop in Pendleton Monday. About 100 city and county officials met for the LOC workshop sessions. Discussions aimed at polishing the proposed Oregon Municipal Policy statement, which will go to the next session of the Oregon Legislature. The policy statement stresses the need for local control of local problems, and the need for state and federal revenue sharing with local government.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 1, 1995
A change of venue will bring one of Eastern Oregon’s most notorious felons to Umatilla County. Fred Moore, 39, of Mt. Vernon, was suspected in a murder-for-hire scheme about seven years ago, and now is up on various charges of drug possession and delivery and using a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct. In a letter to the court, Mike Kilpatrick, Moore’s attorney, requested a change of venue because he believes Moore will not receive a fair trial in Grant County. Many people there, Kilpatrick writes, believe Moore, a well-known drug dealer, should serve time regardless of whether he is guilty of the recent charges because he was not charged in the alleged 1988 murder scheme. “Fred Moore is a pretty notorious person in this county,” said Edward Holpuch Jr., Grant County district attorney.
