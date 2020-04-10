100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 10, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Coutts were last night forced to abandon their residence on West Webb street because of the overflowing of Tutuilla creek. As reported by Mrs. Coutts this morning, the water rose to the very doorstep. She says this is the first time the water has risen so high and attributes the cause to the new county bridge at the end of Webb street. The Isaacs residence, the Welch residence and other west-end houses were threatened by the water. Several north-side residents reported that water entered basements last night as the result of the heavy rain. The flood receded today, leaving a large deposit of mud in yards and streets. The Umatilla river is still very high today and full of mud and sediment.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 10, 1970
Petitions to consolidate three Umatilla County school districts were received by the Intermediate Education District board of directors Thursdays night. Petitions were received from District 4, Tum-a-Lum; 10, Ferndale; and 22, Pleasant View. The IED board, which also is the district boundary board, accepted the petitions and scheduled a hearing for May 7. At that time, the consolidation plan will be presented and testimony will be heard.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 10, 1995
Jeanine Rieff took home the $500 grand prize Saturday from the Kiwanis Kapers talent show. The Pendleton homemaker sang an original song, “Can’t You See (That You’re a Part of Me?),” accompanying herself on piano. The mother of four sons says she’s bound for Disneyland with the money. Her family hasn’t been on a vacation for 11 years. Winning the Kapers isn’t new for Rieff — she was named 1993 top performer. But she hadn’t competed with her own song. Rieff wrote “Can’t You See” for her husband, Patrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.