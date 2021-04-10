100 Years Ago
April 10, 1921
John Hailey Jr. is not just exactly popular with a bunch of fight fans in Pendleton on account of his action in breaking up a little exhibition contest between John Ogle and E. Corley Friday afternoon. Just when the fisticuffs were beginning to be interesting the city probation officer interfered and took the men to the police station, and his action caused a group of men to miss seeing the finish of what promised to be a lively bout. The scrap is said to have started when Corley refused to accept Ogle’s invitation to shake hands. In police court Judge Fitz Gerald found that Ogle was the aggressor, and he was fined $15.
50 Years Ago
April 10, 1971
Dust-packing winds, which hit peak gusts of 63 miles an hour at Pendleton, swept Eastern Oregon Friday. From about 3:20-5 p.m. the wind averaged 30-35 miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service.The high-howling wind was the cause of rear-end collisions involving six cars between Stanfield and the Stanfield Junction at about 2:30 p.m. Friday according to Oregon State Police. That section of Highway 32 covers about one mile.
25 Years Ago
April 10, 1996
A second Pendleton man has been chosen to carry the Olympic torch on part of its 15,000-mile trek from Los Angeles to Atlanta, where the games will begin in about three months. Gary Nowell, 30, is one of 116 Oregonians who will run one kilometer with the Olympic flame. Nowell was nominated for the honor by his stepfather, David Osborn of Adams, as part of Coca-Cola’s “Who Would You Choose” program. An earlier round of bearers were selected through a United Way program. Dr. Andrew Clark, a Pendleton veterinarian, was chosen in this process.
