100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 11, 1920
Three draws, two decisions and one big knockout were the results in the metropolitan boxing smoker staged in Happy Canyon Saturday night by Pendleton Post, American Legion as a big reincarnating factor in Eastern Oregon sportdom. The knockout went to the ex-service men who put over the most successful sporting event Pendleton has ever had in this line. From the opening gong exactly at 9 o’clock to the final bell, hit just as Johnny Noye fell through the ropes into the ringside crowd, the card pleased every one of the 1200 fans and fanettes present. Every bout was clean, fast and hard fought. The house was a paying one and the post, despite heavy expense incurred, will come out on the right side.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 11, 1970
A $125,000 suit has been filed against four Pendleton policemen for injuries a woman says she sustained when she was arrested last Sept. 10. Eileen Clark, 40, of Adams, filed suit in U.S. District Court against patrolman Ronald L. Williams, Sgt. Dale Hulse, Lt. Lyle Earlley and Sgt. John P. Christensen. She charges violation of civil rights with personal injuries. Mrs. Clark charges she suffered torn nerves, a bruised and swollen left forearm and left calf and other injuries. Williams was attempting to take into custody an under-age youth at a tavern when Mrs. Clark interfered with the police officer. The other three officers named in the suit were summoned to help when an altercation arose. Mrs. Clark seeks $75,000 general damages and $50,000 punitive damages.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 11, 1995
What a year Chance Dixon is having. The former Blue Mountain Community College cowboy has won nearly $18,000 this year in saddle bronc riding and is well on his way to a second consecutive trip to the National Finals Rodeo. The 25-year-old Dixon of Kittitas, Wash., says he always knew he could ride with the best and he felt he proved it last year during the National Finals Rodeo. “For me it was a dream come true. Ever since I was 8 years old I wanted to be a national finalist or a world champion.” If things go as planned, Dixon may have a little company at this year’s finals. Twin brother Lance Dixon of Jacksonville, Texas, is in the top 15 of the world bareback riding standings.
