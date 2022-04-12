100 years ago — 1922The definite organization of a county council representing the various posts of the American Legion in the county will be undertaken Friday evening when a meeting will be held in the office of the Pendleton Commercial Association. A meeting was held in March to initiate the move, and several of the posts showed enthusiastic desire to see the organization underway. At present the posts, from Weston-Athena, Pilot Rock, Echo and Pendleton are pledged to the organization. The idea of the body is to bind the posts together more closely and give ex-service men a common meeting ground where the problems of the various posts may be aired and suggestions made by other comrades
50 years ago — 1972Hermiston High School’s 22-member stage band will participate in an international jazz workshop in London and Paris this summer for two weeks, if it can raise some money. At a meeting Monday evening, John Sheeley, band director, told the parents of the band members that the stage band’s audition for the 1972 Jazz Internationale had been accepted. The jazz internationale brings together outstanding student jazz groups from this country in an atmosphere of learning and competition, according to Sheeley. He said invitations were sent only to top groups throughout the country. The Hermiston band won its right to participate by a track record of excellence, awards won in competition, and by an audition. It is one of 30 bands selected. Cost of the trip is estimated at between $14,000 and $15,000.
25 years
ago — 1997
With little more than the press of a button, tons of rock were sent skyward Tuesday afternoon when a Pilot Rock construction company blasted a hillside in Reith. Hatley Construction used 10,000 pounds of ANFO, the same explosive used in the Oklahoma City bombing, to produce more rock for Blue Mountain Lumber Products’ log yard in Reith. The explosive agent is a common, stable mixture used on many construction sites. More than 10,000 cubic yards of rock were blasted. Holes are drilled into the rock and then loaded with explosive. The holes are then filled in with leftover rock material so when the blast begins, the power generated is used to fracture the rock and not shoot back out of the hole. After timed delays are set between rows of holes, primer cord, which burns at about 22,000-feet-per-second, is tied between the holes and walked away from the blast site to a safe distance. Within a second of pressing the button, the explosion is over and what’s left is fractured rock.
