100 Years Ago
April 13, 1921
That a trainload of farmers from the Middle West may be expected to pay Oregon a visit during July with the intention of buying land and settling is the information carried in a letter that has been received at the office of the Commercial Association from the secretary of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce. An interesting itinerary is being arranged for the visitors, and the Pendleton organization has been asked to assist in the work. Owing to the diversity of interests that Umatilla county has to offer for farmers in the way of wheat land, fruit land and irrigated land, an effort will be made to secure a share of the immigrants for this county.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1971
A boarding home request will be considered again when the Pendleton Planning Commission meets in the council chambers at 4 p.m. Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Fred Jones operate the boarding home at 704 S. Main St., for former patients of Eastern Oregon Hospital and Training Center. They applied earlier for permission to increase the number of boarders at the halfway house from six to 11. A petition opposing the location of the halfway house was presented at last Tuesday’s Pendleton City Council meeting. Fear was expressed that residents of the house might harm children.
25 Years Ago
April 13, 1996
Third grader Jessica Royal knows the President of the United States is a busy man. But that didn’t stop the 9-year-old Lincoln Elementary School student from penning Bill Clinton a letter and sending it to his White House address. “I told him I wanted to become President,” said Royal. “I asked him to write back and give me some tips.” The next thing you know Royal found herself toting to school a personal, decidedly presidential, reply. Royal’s third grade teacher, Andrea Anderson, had hear Royal say she was writing Clinton a letter. Still, it surprised her when she showed up for class with a personal reply for a Thursday morning show-and-tell session. “She stood and read the whole thing,” Anderson said.
