100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April1 4, 1920
Residents of the west end of Pendleton who claim damage because of the floods last December in Tutuilla creek probably will have to fight for their money. The finance committee, Mayor Vaughan and City Attorney James A. Fee virtually decided that the city and county are not responsible for the swollen waters backing up. Tutuilla creek spread out over the flat before ever a bridge was placed there, Mayor Vaughan said, and the bridge, if anything, holds back the water instead of making it spread out. When Tutuilla creek is flooding it would require a 75-foot channel to carry off the water. Owing to the large area drained by the little stream, it is impossible, he said, to prevent floods with the present channel.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 14, 1970
A gusty April wind played tricks on the visiting Milton-Freewater Pea Festival court last Friday as the three pretty girls and their queen mother arrived at the north limits to spend the day in Pendleton. Mrs. Herb Sager and her charges, Queen Deborah Burkhart and Princesses Helen Fullerton and Jane Herndobler, were well-coifed as they stepped out of their car to be greeted by Main Street Side Saddlers, Mrs. Jerry Arbogast, Mrs. John Fields and Mrs. Bob Capps. But the southwest wind charged into the party, and Princess Helen’s hair bow played tag with the breezes all over her face as she tried to make it behave.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 14, 1995
Snowpack levels remain high in numerous sites throughout Eastern Oregon, reports the Natural Resources Conservation Service. A March 30 summary of nine sites shows a cumulative of 89.4 inches of snow, 128 percent higher than last year at this time. However, the levels are about 74 percent of the 30-year average. Warmer temperatures within the last couple months has caused much water in the snow to run off or soak into the soil, which contributed to the McKay Reservoir filling in early April. But this might not be good news for area growers, because they like to see cooler temperatures in the higher elevations so the water is preserved.
