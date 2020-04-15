100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 15, 1920
Out in Coombs Canyon there are no traffic rules about driving an auto over a fire hose, keeping away from white lines, etc. For that reason the sentence of a $5 fine for driving over a city fire house, imposed against Mrs. D. H. Warner, was suspended by Police Judge Thomas Fitz Gerald today. Mrs. Warner promised not to make the same mistake again.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 15, 1970
Thirty-nine Portland State University students, with homelands in Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Thailand, Japan, Yugoslavia and the Congo, visited Pilot Rock Junior and Senior High School Friday. They are spending the weekend with families in the area and touring local sights. Saleh Shebil, 20, from Saudi Arabia, created a stir in one classroom when he said that young Americans have too much freedom. In his country, he said, more emphasis was put on studying in preparation for college-level schooling. Minoo Emami, from Iran, an attractive 20-year-old PSU freshman, said she made the trip to Pilot Rock “to see some country different from Portland.” She said she doesn’t like a really small town. And about the boys in the States? “Boys are the same all over the world,” she said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 15, 1995
Bertha Busler of Hermiston couldn’t stop with just one century of life. She will turn 104 on Sunday. “I think I’m kind of lucky,” Busler quips. “There’s not many people who live to be that old.” She cites clean living and hard work as her secret. Born in 1891 in Missouri, Busler gave birth to nine children and survived two husbands. Since her youngest son, Wayne, played basketball for Hermiston High, Busler has been a fan. She watches nearly every game on television but favors the Portland Trail Blazers. She named her shih-tzu dog “Drexie” after former Blazer star Clyde Drexler, and her new puppy, “Marlie,” is named for Phoenix Sun Dan Majerle.
