100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 16, 1920
Blue Mountain League baseball, with Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Helix, Athena, Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla as members, was organized Thursday afternoon with Rex Ellis, president of the Pendleton Athletic Club, at the helm. Games will be played on Sundays and holidays in the various towns of the league and a fixed price of 50 cents admission has been agreed upon for all towns. The league will operate as an amateur affair, and if any profits accrue, members of the local teams will share those profits providing they have played the season out. “The Buckaroos are out to bring the pennant to Pendleton,” said Marshall Spell, who is general manager of the local team. Workouts are at present being held three nights a week and manager Spell is anxious that all players report tonight and be looked over. “Nobody has a place cinched yet,” he said.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 16, 1970
A Hermiston youth’s heart stopped beating for nine minutes Wednesday, and his life was saved by the ingenuity and perseverance of a Hermiston physician at Good Shepherd Hospital. Surgery had been completed on Jeff Gettmann’s nose when his heart stopped beating. The youth’s father, Gilbert Gettmann, Hermiston druggist, said this morning his 17-year-old was given oxygen immediately plus an electric shock treatment. Dr. Roy T. Rasmussen Jr. cut an opening and massaged the heart with his fingers. After nine long and anxious minutes muscle action was revived.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 16, 1995
The Hermiston City Council undid action taken earlier this week in a special meeting. On Monday, the council had approved a $19,000 bid from Road Runner Sheetmetal for the heating and air conditioning equipment for the community center project. Since Monday, it was discovered the equipment had already been purchased for $28,000 and was already partially installed. To city officials, that information invalidated the bid. The after-the-fact bid process was undertaken after a complaint by Mull Tin Shop, the bidding supplier not chosen on Monday. Mull Tin Shop is suing the city for $300,000, alleging the city broke state purchasing laws in the course of buying the equipment.
