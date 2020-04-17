100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 17, 1920
A runaway team at Alta and Main streets at the noon hour caused as much excitement today as a speeding auto of 10 years ago. The team was captured at the corner of Alta and Willow by the driver, who overtook the horses in a taxicab. No damage was done.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 17, 1970
A major mobile home subdivision won the approval Thursday of the Umatilla County Planning Commission. The 40-acre site is located about five miles southeast of Pendleton, 1.5 miles south of the Mission interchange on Highway 30. Leonard Wells, Pendleton, is the developer. The preliminary plat, which was approved Thursday, shows 63 lots of about 0.64 acres each. That means they are four to five times as big as the average city lot. Wells said the number of lots could be doubled, providing an adequate sewer system can be developed. Because of the location, the planning commission said curbs and gutters will not be required, although paved streets will be.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 17, 1995
What was once a blank, white wall at the new Umatilla Post Office is now a mural depicting different aspects of the town’s transportation past, thanks to local artist Colleen Williams, who donated 136 hours of painting time and research to the project, which can be seen behind the the service counter at the post office. The mural spans from 1879 to 1954 using photos from the Umatilla County Historical Society publication “Umatilla County: A Backward Look.” Williams used a watercolor technique and only three essential colors to create the illusion of old photos.
