100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 2, 1920
The first meeting of the executive board of the Umatilla county farm bureau will be held tomorrow in the office of Fred Bennion, county agent. One of the matters which will be discussed is the tractor fuel situation. Because the Standard Oil company no longer manufactures distillate, it is probable that the farmers will make efforts to secure the distillate from independent companies. Dates for power tests will be set at the executive meeting. In the tests, a dynamo meter will show the amount of horse power used for different makes of plows, depth of soil, rates of speed and kinds of soil. A new crop reporting service will also be discussed. It is estimated that such a service would be of great value to the farmer, giving him real information as to crop conditions all over the county.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 2, 1970
A church bell cast in a Hillsboro foundry in 1886, rusty and with some of its parts broken, has lain idle in the basement of the Foursquare Church in Pendleton for many years. The Rev. Jim McCannon, Foursquare pastor, said nobody knows where it came from, nor where it was used, so he offered the bell in the regional church newsletter to anyone who could use it. The Rev. Dick Scott, a missionary who has served in Panama near the Colombian border since 1961, will use the bell to call the Choco Indians who live there to school and to worship. After the bell is fixed by his father, a welder in Coos Bay, Mr. Scott said, “We’ll lash two dugout canoes together to carry the bell up the river” to the mission.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 2, 1995
Round-Up Lions Club will present its annual Pizza Feed Monday at Big John’s Hometown Pizza in Pendleton. Restaurateur John Barnett supports the fund-raiser for the 21st year. Last year’s feed drew more than 400 people and required about 125 pizzas, Barnett said, and raised $2,400 for local charitable work. Round-Up Lions provide eyeglasses for the needy, award scholarships to Pendleton High School graduates and support Meadowood Springs Speech Camp near Tollgate, among other projects.
