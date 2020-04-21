100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 21, 1920
The Rotary Club which was organized in Pendleton yesterday will meet each Wednesday at noon when the members gather to have luncheon downtown. The purpose of the club is to support the Commercial Association and to aid in all civic enterprises. The membership of the club is at present limited to 25, with a representative from each commercial line of business in the city. Later more members will be added to the club.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 21, 1970
Oregon Gov. Tom McCall this morning cited Pendleton students for their anti-litter efforts Saturday. Speaking to students at Pendleton High School, the governor lauded them and others who participated for “collecting a mountain of debris.” In a question and answer period, the governor covered subjects which included the 19-year-old vote. Gov. McCall said he firmly supported the May ballot measure which would give voting privileges to 19-year-olds. He said it was long overdue. Comparing the proposal’s good points and drawbacks, the governor said he “found nothing but pluses.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 21, 1995
Helen McCune Junior High students don’t want the golden garbage can they were awarded for their part in a cleanup campaign Saturday in Pendleton. They voted to have the can placed downtown. The students are upset because they feel the sponsors of the anti-litter campaign, radio station KTIX and the Jaycees, fibbed. Youngsters had been promised “all the pop you can drink” and “free movie tickets” if they took part in the cleanup. It turns out, the students say, that after the campaign had ended and the work was done, it was announced that the free soft drinks would be available only at a dance many of them did not want to attend. And the free movie tickets were for a drive-in theater. Few of the students at McCune are old enough to drive.
