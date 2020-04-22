100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 22, 1920
Boys of Pendleton high school this afternoon decided to put in three weeks’ intensive work on track sports, take part in the city and county meets and perhaps in the Eastern Oregon championships. The decision was made at the boys’ meeting held at the high school in which several of the youths spoke for continuance of the sport. After the three weeks are up a baseball team may be organized, but during the track period no baseball is to be played, it was agreed. Pendleton formerly had winning track material and it is the belief of Coach Orville Reeves that the school can again turn out a winner if the boys will train hard.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 22, 1970
Australia is doing much to attract white immigrants to its sparsely settled farming areas. This was the opinion expressed by Orville Cutsforth, retired Morrow County rancher, reporting on a trip to the country down under, to the Heppner-Morrow County Chamber of Commerce. Cutsforth represented Oregon Wheat League and Farm Bureau and spent much time looking over farms in Australia and interviewed farm officials. The purpose of his trip was to promote cooperative marketing through the alliance of farms organizations there and in the United States.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 22, 1995
Umatilla County Public Health Nurse Jane Smith will be featured in a Channel 10 television program next week. A television crew from the Oregon Educational Broadcasting channel was in Pendleton this week to film Miss Smith interviewing a mother of 10 children. The interview will be included in the “Well Born” series, which is being presented in conjunction with state-wide nursing workshops organized by the Department of Continuing Education. Miss Smith said the woman she interviewed has been receiving birth control medication for three years. She will tell about the security she feels with the assurance there won’t be more children.
