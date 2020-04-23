100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 23, 1920
The yip of the Round-Up cowboy and the war-whoop of the Umatilla Indian will be heard in Portland during Shrine Week, for “Chief Tall Pine,” otherwise known as Glen Bushee, will invade the city with a score of tribal members, accompanied by cowboys. Portland is featuring the appearance of the Umatilla county braves and horsemen and announces that “Portland will have a real, regular, Pendleton Round-Up, with mounted patrols and cowboy patrols a-plenty. The Indians will mingle among the grandstands all the time and outside of their tribal dances, they will put on many novel stunts.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 23, 1970
The inaugural flight of a new “third level” airline connecting Walla Walla with Pasco, Pendleton and La Grande landed in Pendleton Monday morning in time for passengers to board the 10:15 United Air Lines flight to Boise. David McDonald, president of American Air Services of Pasco, said the schedule has been arranged to permit passengers from the four cities to connect with flights with the larger airlines to Boise and Portland.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 23, 1995
The Board of Trustees of the Umatilla Indian Reservation agreed Wednesday to accept the terms of a city resolution which calls for the Indian artifacts in the Vert Collection to be turned over to the tribes. The tribes will assume stewardship of the Indian portion of the collection and the Umatilla County Historical Society will assume stewardship of the non-Indian portion. However, the historical society has refused to be party to the agreement because members believe too many questions were left unanswered. The Native American portion of the collection will be located with the tribes when an appropriate facility is built. The resolution comes after several years of discussions on where the collection should be housed. The John Vert Collection consists of hundreds of artifacts left to the city by the late citizen.
