100 years ago — 1922
Umatilla suffered last night as the result of some work which was quietly done in the west end of town when a visit was paid there by Sheriff Zoeth Houser and Deputy Sheriff Jake Marin. Four men were arrested, two on charges of having liquor illegally, and two for gambling. Marin proved that the high cost of living is all a myth when he purchased two quarts and one pint of whisky for $13 from F. Carelle. The pool room was raided by Marin who found the proprietor and one patron of the house handling the little spotted cubes sometimes referred to as “African dominoes.” The sum of $23 was grabbed along with the dice. The house of Bob Merrick was raided by Marin who secured two pints of moonshine. The deputy sheriff states that the house was visited by a number of men during the course of the evening before the raid was made.
50 years ago — 1972
Young Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints musicians from Pendleton, Pilot Rock, La Grande, Union, Baker, Halfway, Wallowa, and Enterprise are busy putting the finishing touches on music which will be performed at their first annual spring concert. The young people are preparing 14 contemporary numbers which were specifically for the 1972 choral festival. Choral festivals have long been held in conjunction with the Speech Competition Festival in the LDS Union Stake. Thus, the concert to be presented Tuesday will be the first annual Young Artists Choral Festival and will consist mainly of the choral performance with young artists’ selections filling out the program. Musicians from the 12 wards and branches have been rehearsing within their area with ward choristers and organists since September. Stake rehearsals, under the direction of William C. Baxter of Union with Mrs. Gene (Beverly) Tuttle of La Grande accompanying, have been held since last December. An orchestra under the direction of Swanee Beck, instructor of music at La Grande High School, will provide accompaniment for three selections. Women of the choir will also perform.
25 years ago — 1997
The Port of Morrow will buy the three-acre Rod’s Grocery property in Irrigon and lease it to Boardman grocer Dean Kegler, who will reopen the store. Kegler said while the planned grocery outlet is smaller than his Sentry Market in Boardman, it will offer everything the larger store does. It probably will not carry the Sentry name, he said. “We hope to be open by the Watermelon Festival,” he said. “That’s our goal.” Kegler, a 14-year Boardman resident and second generation grocer whose grandparents moved to Irrigon in 1952, said Irrigon’s population has grown to the point where it can support a full-service grocery outlet.
