100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 24, 1920
Grazing fees for the Umatilla National Forest will not be increased this year, according to information given today by J.C. Kuhns, supervisor of the Umatilla and Wenaha forests. The rate for sheep for the regular season, June 15 to October 15, will remain at 12 cents per head, while the rate for cattle for the regular season, May 1 to October 31, which is 72 cents per head, will continue, as will the rate of 90 cents per head for horses. Mr. Kuhns explains that when the agricultural appropriation bill came up for consideration in the House the provision for making such readjustment was stricken out on a point of order. “The support of the proposition to increase grazing fees on the National Forest came from Congressmen representing the corn belt and the East,” according to Mr. Kuhns.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 24, 1970
“The fastest growing sport in the West” is what some of its enthusiastic adherents say about collecting pioneer relics. You will be able to see the reasons for their enthusiasm this weekend at the Pendleton Armory, when the Frontier Collector’s Club stages its third annual show and sale. Besides fruit jars, there will be displays of antiques, bottles, coins, lamps and other so-called “collectables,” ranging from buttons and wood-working tools to barbed wire and telephone line insulators. Noted collectors George and Norma Smiley, Pendleton, plan to have a display up for the show.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 24, 1995
At first glance, Boardman looks like it hasn’t changed much in a decade or so. But bigger things are brewing in this small freeway town. City officials anticipate the city will grow by leaps and bounds over the next few years. There’s plenty of evidence to back up that conclusion. For starters: 105 building permits were issued in 1994, and another 20 permits have been issued in the first quarter of 1995. During the late 1970s, Boardman rated as one of the fastest growing towns in the West. But the town recovered slowly from the recession of the early 1980s, with only one structure built in Boardman proper in the last 10 years. Today, Boardman enjoys some of the same prosperity that has eased Oregon’s jobless rate to a 25-year low, including a natural gas-fired power plant and other new industries at the Port of Morrow.
