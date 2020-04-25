100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 25, 1920
If the educational measures on the ballot May 21 are in danger the women of Oregon will save the day. This is the view of many who are interested in the higher educational tax and the state elementary school fund tax, both measures of great importance to education. Mrs. Ida B. Callahan, president of the Oregon Federation of Women’s Clubs, who is in Pendleton today shares this view. On her Eastern Oregon trip, Mrs. Callahan started in Bend and visited in Baker, Wallowa and Union counties before coming to Pendleton. Wherever the educational measures have been discussed she has heard nothing but favorable comment and she is of the belief that women will generally support the bills.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 25, 1970
The weary members of the Umatilla County Planning Commission last night unanimously endorsed Chairman Robert Harper’s proposal to make all decisions in closed sessions. Only a few years ago the county planners often had trouble seating a quorum. Rarely did any member of the public attend the sessions. Then along came the mobile home explosion. Mobile homes have proven anathema to most residents of the McKay Creek Zoning Area, which the commission administers. Month after month developers and individuals try to win approval for locating mobile homes in the pleasant McKay Valley. Month after month the residents of the area turn out to express disapproval. The result has been long, noisy meetings — six hours, often ending after midnight — crowded, smoke-filled rooms, and often, after hours of debate, no decisions. The commission has never suggested to reporters that they leave when a decision is being made.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 25, 1995
Years of filming wagon trains, rodeo cowboys and Indian ceremonies have been captured in an 11-minute video, “The Pendleton Story,” which made its debut this week. From Round-Up footage and colorful Indian dances to the Wildhorse Gaming Resort and glimpses of life on a wagon train, the video won’t hold too many surprises for locals. But it should capture the imagination of others. The video was completed just in time to travel to Haramachi City, Japan, next week with a delegation from the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, where it will be shown with Japanese narration. The idea for the video was formed when the Rendezvous, an authentic wagon train party, gained national attention in the early 1980s and planted a seed in the minds of a few people that Pendleton had valuable tourist draws other than the Round-Up.
