100 years ago — 1922James H. Raley, of Pendleton, Democratic candidate for the honorable office of senator of the twenty-first district of Oregon, visited Milton on Friday in order to become acquainted with the people and learn as near as possible of their needs and opinions regarding both tickets now before them. It is, of course, unnecessary to state that Mr. Raley found a united and independent people, a people with one thought and one purpose first and uppermost in their minds — division. He found them ready and willing to accept with gratitude any measure which might assure Eastern Umatilla of her rights with due regard for the interests of Pendleton, and found, too, that could this simple but everlasting question be amicably disposed of Umatilla county would roll up such a Democratic majority next June as she never has before.
50 years ago — 1972Jack Bascomb, Pendleton, was given $15 from Blue Mountain Community College to build an integrator, an electric device that normally costs between $500 and $3,000. It took four months, but Bascomb, a sophomore at the college, finally got his personally-designed integrator to work. And he stayed within his budget. Now, he and BMCC chemistry instructor Ron Nohr are preparing a paper to be presented to a chemical journal with the feeling that industrial concerns might be interested in Bascomb’s design. “It is impressive when you consider the cost, compactness and simplicity in relation to its function,” Nohr said. Bascomb, an A student in electronics, did not need the class, but took it as an elective. He readily admits that he had to cut some corners to stay within the budget. But he figures that by using his design, industry could duplicate the device at a cost of about $25. Bascomb will work for Electromagnetic Systems Laboratories, Inc., in Sunnyville, Calif., after he graduates from BMCC this spring.
25 years ago — 1997Before long, pedestrians will be able to walk under the 10th Street bridge, although the river may get in the way once in a while. The city Planning Commission recently gave its blessing to the plan by approving a flood-zone development permit. At this point, the river parkway suffers from a lack of access to the riverbank. The underpass will enhance access to the river, as well as connecting two stretches of the walkway. Construction is scheduled for this summer. According to the permit, the city will be required to not put in more material than they excavate during the development. You don’t want to put in more than you take out. If you do that you end up with more flooding than would naturally occur. The development of the underpass will include lighting and will provide pedestrians with a safer alternative than darting between traffic on busy 10th Street.
