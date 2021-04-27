100 Years Ago
April 27, 1921
A dramatic feature of the G.A.R. convention to be held here in June is that it will be the last time the Grand Army men will ever assemble in Pendleton and quite likely they will never meet again in Eastern Oregon. The ranks of the G.A.R. grow thinner each year and as even the youngest of the veterans are in the seventies the hand of time will fall heavily upon them during the next decade. The G.A.R. last met here 27 years ago and at that time the organization was in its prime. This time they request that their parade be short and that programs in their honor be closed at 9 p.m. or thereabouts.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1971
Richard Schulberg, son of John A. Schulberg of Pendleton, has been accepted as a graduate student in the Russian and East European Institute at Yale University. Schulgerg is a senior in Portland State University’s Zagreb Institute in Yugoslavia. A political science major, Schulberg qualifies for a $2,900 tuition grant as well as an $1,800 long term loan, both of which are renewable every year contingent upon his progress toward a degree.
25 Years Ago
April 27, 1996
When Addison Schulberg came home from Portland six weeks ago, he was sporting a blue spot Band-Aid on his hand and a big scar on his chest. The resilient 4-year-old with flashing brown eyes shook his head gently and said he couldn’t ride his bike at the track because his scar “could break open.” Nine hours of surgery on his heart and a week at Emanuel Hospital gave the precocious preschooler a lot to talk about. Addison had two defective valves in his heart. He likes to have his mom, Carol Hanks, and dad, Ken Schulberg, read a book to him about a little boy’s heart surgery. “Every time he reads it, he has more questions,” Carol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.