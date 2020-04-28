100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 28, 1920
C. J. Mills, fancy shot and pool expert, will give free exhibitions of his skill at Chinese billiards, finger billiards and fancy shooting at the Cosy Billiard Parlors. One of the features of his showing here will be exhibition of fancy shots on the English or snooker billiard table. Mr. Mills has played virtually all the towns on the coast and brings high recommendations with him.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 28, 1970
Many homemakers do work smarter! OSU Extension would like to pass along some of the ideas tried by women attending a Work Smarter Not Harder Workshop in Salem conducted by Elsie Clark, county extension agent. After a discussion on preventing fatigue, one homemaker said she realized how much procrastination contributed to her fagged out feeling. So, after the meeting, she went home and defrosted the freezer — a job she had been putting off. Then she relaxed! Another person agreed, “Just making up your mind to do a job is half the battle.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 28, 1995
Sunny Waggoner and Emmer O’Kelley are selling red, white, and blue ribbons at 50 cents each so the people of Oklahoma City will know that Pendleton cares. The red, Sunny says, is for the bloodshed. The white is for the children. And the blue is for the people of Oklahoma. “I was watching the memorial service on TV Sunday and I thought I wanted to do something,” Sunny explains. A ribbon worn by President Clinton during the memorial gave her the inspiration for a ribbon-selling campaign. All proceeds will be sent directly to Oklahoma City.
