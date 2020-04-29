100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 29, 1920
Two of the state directors of the Salvation Army’s home service program arrived from Portland this morning to attend a conference with Umatilla county’s directors to perfect plans for putting over a drive for funds in this county. One of the functions of the Salvation Army this year is the establishment of a 100-acre farm in Yamhill county for juvenile delinquents. This is to be a substitute for the state reform school in many cases where correction, rather than punishment, is the thing most needed. Funds also will be apportioned to the rescue home in Portland for unfortunate girls.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 29, 1970
Extensive high lift privately financed irrigation projects along the Columbia and Snake rivers in Eastern Oregon and Washington, threatened by a proposal for a 160-acre limitation, were saved Monday by a ruling by Interior Secretary Walter J. Hickel that says the water diverter will not be restricted to acreage limitations. The limitation might have sounded the death knell for large privately financed projects such as the proposed Farm Chemical project near Boardman. The threatened limitation has caused a serious setback to financing plans of projects on the drawing boards, according to some developers. E.C. Miller, Athena, president of Farm Chemical Inc., said it is too early to predict the effect of the lifting of the 160-acre irrigation limitation on the firm’s proposed 12,000-acre development. Farm Chemical is a subsidiary of Shell Oil.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 29, 1995
All those dollars stuffed into video poker machines or slid across grocery store counters in search of a winning scratch-off ticket have educators crossing their fingers. Voters will decide in the coming weeks whether to allow public schools, community colleges and state colleges and universities to benefit from what has become one of Oregon’s growth industries — its lottery. Measure 21, one of two statewide issues that will hit voters’ mailboxes, would change the Oregon constitution to allow lottery dollars to be spent on public education. “I wish that funding for schools was a little more stable than that but at this point we would be happy to get resources from whatever source we can. It’s a good way to spend the money,” said Umatilla High School principal Curt Wheeler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.