100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 3, 1920
When Judge Thomas Fitz Gerald told Sam O’Connor, after his two visits to police court, that another transgression would mean a jail sentence, O’Connor was not sufficiently impressed. So today, when O’Connor pleaded guilty, for the third time this week, to the charge of being drunk, the judge sentenced him to seven days in the city jail. This is the first jail sentence imposed for drunkenness in several months, without the alternative of a fine.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 3, 1970
The Morrow County Welfare Commission would like to send a delegate to Salem but has no money to do so. At issue is a recommendation made by a management team to the governor to save $2 million through reorganizing state welfare. The meeting in Salem will consist of discussion of the proposals by county welfare commissions, a legislative committee, and Task Force 70. Welfare funds are controlled by the state and there is no source the county can tap for money for such a trip, County Judge Paul Jones told a meeting of the commission. “They’ve really got us strapped,” he said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 3, 1995
Bureau of Reclamation officials anticipate the McKay Reservoir will fill completely by mid-afternoon today, almost two months before the average fill date. The year’s filling date is one of the earliest set in the 67-year history of the reservoir, said Ron Morris, Umatilla irrigation operator and river manager. The reservoir, which usually fills by June 1, holds 65,500 acre feet of water with 6,000 acre feet of storage space. The filling of the reservoir is good news for local irrigators because water released now is considered live, natural flow, Morris said. The news is also good as Eastern Oregon begins to go into a dry period. No precipitation is forecast within the next 10 days.
