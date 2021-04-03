100 Years Ago
April 3, 1921
A force of men will be sent to the headworks of the city water system above Thorn Hollow Monday to start work on the extension of a line to the additional spring to be brought into use. This spring is across the track from the Chaplish spring and about 500 feet distant. The new work calls for a concrete pipe line 1660 feet long. Of this 950 feet will be 18 inch pipe and 710 feet will be 16 inch. The pipe will be purchased ready made.
50 Years Ago
April 3, 1971
Pilot Rock pitcher Bill Quatepts tossed a one-hit shutout and teammate Tim Slate slammed out three hits as the Rockets blasted Weston 10-0 in a non-league baseball tilt yesterday. Quaempts gave up only a second inning single to Weston’s Paul Crowl and whiffed 12 Tigers. Slate collected three hits in as many trips to the plate, and his effort included a one-run triple. Robin Roehlk added a 2-3 performance for the Rockets.
25 Years Ago
April 3, 1996
The Hermiston Bulldogs survived a Riverside rally, but more importantly, survived a scary incident in the sixth inning. Hermiston ace Katie Barnett was struck in the head with a line drive in the sixth inning, but managed to stay in the game and get the win as the Bulldogs pulled out a 3-2 softball victory over the Pirates Tuesday afternoon. Kami Sandlin’s liner hit so hard off of Barnett’s forehead that the ball bounced all the way back to catcher Jacque Sielaff.
