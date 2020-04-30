100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 30, 1920
Miss April proved herself a young lady of smiles and tears and gave Pendleton some freak weather, according to the month’s report, issued today by Major Lee Moorhouse, official weather observer. Entering the calendar with a flurry of snow on April 1, the month was characterized on April 2 by a gale which traveled 50 miles an hour, and which picked shingles off roofs as well as breaking windows. A hail storm, accompanied by thunder and lightning, occurred April 8. A record for warm April weather was established April 26 when the temperature was 81, while the coldest April weather for some years was experienced April 18, when the mercury dropped to 31.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 30, 1970
Complaints about garbage being dumped on county roads in the East End are increasing, officials said. The need for a new landfill site is pressing in the east of of Umatilla County. Residents of Umapine and the other rural sections of the East End have no place to take their garbage or refuse, except across the state line to landfills in Washington. The situation has existed for months, ever since Milton-Freewater closed its landfill to all but city residents because the city fears it will run out of space. Now the county is faced with the problem of how to find landfill sites.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 30, 1995
Future uses of the Pendleton City Hall boil down to a choice between the pragmatic approach of a resourceful businessman and the progressive vision of an artist. Pendleton developer Bob Webb, well known for his purchase and restoration of the former John Murray High School, has bid $65,050 for the old red-brick City Hall, suggesting it be converted into commercial offices or retail space. Blue Mountain Community College art teacher Michael Booth, on the other hand, is proposing an unusual trade of the City Hall for his original art work with a speculated value of $170,000. Complicating matters is Webb’s claim that the City Council would be going back on a promise it made to voters if it accepted Booth’s bid. Webb argues that the Council had agreed to put the City Hall up for sale and commit proceeds to handicapped accessible improvements at the Carnegie Library building. Under Booth’s bid, no money would change hands, leaving nothing for ADA improvements at the existing library building. Booth has proposed the foundation of a national Western art museum on the second floor of the City Hall.
