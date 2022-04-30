100 years ago — 1922
The Henrietta Flouring Mill, belonging to J. H. Koontz, was burned to the ground last night, and with all its contents is a total loss. The fire is supposed to have originated from sparks flying from the east-bound passenger train, as flames were discovered soon after it passed. The loss is about $25,000, partly insured, probably for about half the value. The Henrietta mill was built by Mr. Koontz in 1886, and was a great credit not only to him, but to Echo and all the surrounding country. His flour soon ranked with the very best, and the mill was of immense benefit to the people for many miles around Echo.
50 years ago — 1972It will not be possible to move the Navy’s practice bombing range at Boardman to another location, Charles L. Ill, assistant secretary of the Navy, told the Greater Hermiston Chamber of Commerce in a letter. The chamber has joined other organizations in the area in a move to assist the Port of Morrow in getting the bombing range relocated to bring a nuclear power plant into the Boardman area. Rep. Al Ullman, D-Ore., told the Boardman Lions Club that the Oregon congressional delegation “will find ways to get” the Navy bombing range relocated. Portland General Electric has indicated its plans to build a nuclear plant on the Boeing Industrial Park southwest of Boardman, but the Atomic Energy Commission is not expected to approve of a nuclear plant in the area with the 50,000-acre bombing range located nearby. Two possible sites for relocation in the state of Washington have been examined but neither site is capable of meeting all the desirable criteria established for an acceptable bombing range. “It is estimated that an expenditure of at least $10 million would be required to develop a new bombing range at either of these sites in Washington state. Additionally, it would take three years to relocate from Boardman, if funds are available,” Ill said.
25 years ago — 1997The Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo is thinking big. The rodeo is planning a major renovation project at the fairgrounds in Heppner, including a new grandstand, rodeo office, access road and bridge. The goal is to spruce up the grounds for the fair’s 75th anniversary taking place this summer. Beginning May 3, the Rodeo Committee will begin selling VIP seating for “Crows Nest.” These luxury seats will be sold in groups of 10, and the proceeds will go toward the total cost of renovation. The Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo is offering to name the stadium after a donor who contributes $100,000 or more. The donor’s name would be permanently installed in large block letters across the upper back side of the bleacher structure.
