100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 4, 2020
Readers will observe that the East Oregonian today is carrying both Associated Press and United Press dispatches. The paper has been elected to membership in the Associated Press and hereafter the Associated Press dispatches will be a regular feature. The United Press report will be continued as usual. The advantage in carrying both press reports is that a wider range of news is covered and when a subject is of a controversial nature the news may be obtained from different angles. Aside from the Astoria Evening Budget the East Oregonian is the only newspaper in the state carrying both press wire reports. No Portland newspaper has the advantage of such excellent service for its readers.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 4, 1970
Lew Beck, one of the greatest basketball players ever to play at Pendleton High School and Oregon State University, died of cancer Friday at the age of 47. Beck was the first Umatilla County athlete to play on an Olympic basketball team. In his junior and senior years in high school, Beck led Pendleton to district championships and was selected on the All-State first team. In his second year at OSU, the Beavers won the division crown. He is regarded as one of the best guards ever to play at Oregon State. His coach, the late Slats Hill, rated Beck as one of the three scrappiest players ever to play for him.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 4, 1995
The purpose of the newly created Youth Safety Task Force in Hermiston is to help prevent problems and to respond more effectively when they happen, school Superintendent Jer Pratton said. He said some people may point to incidents at the schools or blame the police for problems among youths, but the entire community shares the responsibility. The task force’s written plan will address a range of issues, from block homes to drug use and cultural issues. The idea for the task force came from the Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Vicki Storment said promoting the livability of Hermiston is among the organization’s most important goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.