100 Years Ago
April 6, 1921
Whether work on the Cold Springs road, in Umatilla county, should start at the river or at the Pendleton end is a subject for controversy. Farmers want the road started from the river, so that they can truck their wheat to the boats and ship by water to the markets. Pendleton people want the work started from Pendleton, as this will bring business into the town. There isn’t enough money in sight at this time to complete the road, so one end or the other is bound to be disappointed.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1971
Approximately 80 Safeway employes in Baker, Enterprise and La Grande went on strike today, joining 60 Safeway employes who struck stores in Hermiston and Pendleton last Thursday. The employes are all members of Retail Clerks Union Local 1612, which seeks parity with wages paid to Safeway employes in the Tri-Cities area of Eastern Washington. Other major grocery stores in Pendleton, Hermiston and Umatilla have locked out union clerks. All stores are continuing operation with supervisory personnel and nonunion workers.
25 Years Ago
April 6, 1996
Next school year, Renae Schuening’s students will learn about depths of man’s inhumanity to man from someone who has seen the evidence first hand. Schuening, who teaches social studies to sixth, seventh and eighth graders at the Helix School, is one of 45 American teachers who received a teaching fellowship from the New York-based Jewish Labor Committee. The fellowship is to study Jewish history with an emphasis on the Zionist Movement of the late 19th and 20th centuries, the Holocaust, and the founding of the State of Israel.
