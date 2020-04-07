100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 7, 1920
A latest model Simplex motion picture projecting machine arrived yesterday and was installed in the Arcade theater, preparatory to its reopening Thursday, after a three weeks’ shutdown due to fire damage. The Arcade has been redecorated throughout and the chairs repaired and repainted. The walls have been decorated with mural paintings and the effect within made much more pleasing than before. The first attraction will be Mary Pickford, recent divorcee and bride, in “Heart of the Hills.”
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 7, 1970
The Umatilla Basin Project will give a $47.5 million annual shot in the arm to the economy of Umatilla County, predicts a University of Oregon survey. The project will include full irrigation to 102,400 acres and supplemental irrigation to 18,200 acres. Umatilla County had 56,082 acres under irrigation in 1964, with 37,850 acres of that amount in cropland. The remainder was in pasture. Most of the new irrigated land will go into production of harvested crops, the rest into pasture. The Umatilla Basin Project plan is in its final stages of preparation by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The project is expected to add 2,550 jobs in Umatilla County.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 7, 1995
Under the Regional Strategies funding program, C&B Beef’s proposed beef packing plant will get a $500,000 boost from the state if the plant is up and running by June 1997. The plant will be modeled after packing plants in New Zealand that have the technology to track the health of an animal and cleanliness throughout the plant. The facility would be a “boutique” type plant that won’t be in direct competition with the nation’s “Big Three” meat packing companies. C&B Livestock launched its beef improvement program in 1968 in the Feedville area near Hermiston and did extensive research on the merits of 10 breeds and their crosses. Founded by Ron and Jane Baker, the program received national recognition.
