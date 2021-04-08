100 Years Ago
April 8, 1921
Harold Hatton, Pendleton boy who is now in Portland, is winning notice as a swimmer and is entered in two events in the annual Amateur Athletic Association national diving meet to be held tomorrow night at the Multnomah Athletic club pool. Young Hatton is entered in the 50 yards junior, for boys 16 years and under, and also in the 100 yards junior. Collie Wheeler, former of this city, is entered in the 200 yards.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1971
A solution of the vexatious McKay Creek bridge problem apparently was reached at a meeting of the Umatilla County Court Wednesday. Residents of the area, who have been trying for 3½ years to get the county to provide them with a new, public bridge, will pay Gilbert J. Struve, who says the bridge on SW Kirk is a private bridge that the owns, to erect a new structure in place of the present one. Struve, in turn, will pay the county to install the bridge, a railroad flatcar.
25 Years Ago
April 8, 1996
A new subdivision being developed in an effort to ease the housing crunch in Heppner is the first subdivision planned for the city since 1977. The small town in south Morrow County has seen an influx of people in the last year or so, tying up the existing housing market and sending real estate values climbing rapidly. Most of the new residents are senior citizens or people who are looking for the quiet rural lifestyle, said City Administrator Gary Marks. To meet the new need for housing, the Heppner Economic Development Corporation is working with the Port of Morrow to develop a piece of land next to the Heppner cemetery overlooking Willow Creek Lake.
