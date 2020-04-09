100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 9, 1920
Persons who park their automobiles on the city streets at night are warned by local police to leave no coats, robes or other removable articles of value in their cars. Thefts of overcoats and other goods have been fairly numerous lately and little has been recovered. One overcoat, taken a few nights ago, was found in a local second hand store after the thief had made his getaway.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 9, 1970
A plan to store wastes in Gilliam County, eight miles south of Arlington, has brought several protests and the Oregon State Board of Health will hear them Monday. Some of the letters of protest are from the Arlington area and some from remote parts of the state. But the Arlington City Council has approved it and so have a number of residents. The storage would be by Chem-Nuclear Services, Inc. The wastes, expected to be from atomic submarines, hospitals and other users of radioactive material, will be stored in containers above the ground initially. Later, if Chem-Nuclear wins its license and surveys show the ground is suitable, the containers will be stored underground. The Oregon Environmental Council is expected to testify at the hearing that before permits are given for such storage, the state should make a policy decision on the subject.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 9, 1995
A cruise line will bring hundreds of tourists to Pendleton beginning this summer, if all goes according to plan. Work is progressing beyond the conceptual stage and into final planning for Pendleton to become a destination for a Columbia River cruise ship operation. Wes Grilley, manager of the Pendleton Convention Center, said the American West Steamboat Company is going full steam to bring an estimated 150 people per week on the “Queen of the West” to Pendleton starting in late June. “We are talking about people with time to spend money in Pendleton,” Grilley said.
