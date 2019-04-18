100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 18, 1919
Billed to ship out 36,000 barrels of flour during the month, the Pendleton Roller Mills is now engaged in the busiest month’s work in its history. It is a task that will keep the mill working to the utmost capacity, day and night and Sundays, but Manager Schwartzenberg says they will get the flour out on time. Of the flour to be shipped this month, 11,000 barrels is for government use while the remainder of the flour goes to various parts of the country. Figuring that the flour will be shipped 80,000 pounds to the car it will take approximately 100 cars to handle the business for the month.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 18, 1969
The barbiturate (phenobarbital) pills that caused three Hermiston junior high girls and a seventh grader to become violently ill Monday afternoon did not come from a narcotics peddler, it was learned in Hermiston today. The pills were part of a civil defense first aid supply store at the junior high school, a CD shelter, according to police chief Robert Adams. Tuesday evening at Good Shepherd Hospital one of the girls told police she had seen the carton of medical supplies while she was alone in the school’s first aid room resting on a cot. The girl said she took a bottle containing the pills and gave some to the other youngsters.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 18, 1994
Butch Parrish is doing what he loves most — proving the doctors wrong. After two months in the hospital, the 24-year-old Stanfield police officer has regained the feeling in his legs all the way to his toes. For all of his hard work in therapy Parrish was rewarded with a weekend pass from Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland. He visited his family and friends at home in Stanfield for the first time since he was injured on Feb. 15. “The feeling all the way down has just come in the last couple of days,” Parrish said in Stanfield on Saturday. “I can feel sensation when pressure is put on my legs but I don’t have muscle control, yet.” That is more than the doctors thought Parrish would be able to do after his spine was injured after he was struck and dragged by a patrol car that had been commandeered by a burglary suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.