100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 13-14, 1919
Allotments now being made on 700 eighty acre tracts of land in the foothills of the Blue Mountains to Indians of all ages who are enrolled members of the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla tribes will mark the end of all allotments to Indians of the Umatilla agency and hereafter they will get their land either by purchase or inheritance. The land, while not considered as good as that in the 950 allotment in 1891, ranges in value from $5 to $50 an acre and an effort has been made by the agency to have the division as fair as possible. The majority of the acres is grazing and timber land, with about 8,000 acres in farming land. It is probable that some of the land will be available for leasing. Not all will be given out in allotments, for 20,000 acres will be tribal lands.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 13-14, 1969
An airborne rescue brought pilot Waldon Bryant from his wrecked crop duster to St. Anthony Hospital in minutes Saturday. Bryant, who was flying a Callair A-9 for Round-Up Crop Dusters, crashed into a plowed field about a mile northeast of the junction of Coombs Canyon and Mud Springs Canyon roads just before 11 a.m. The $14,000 plane was destroyed by the crash. Moments later, Jim Shoun, owner of Round-Up Crop Dusters, and Jim Terjeson landed in the field with another airplane. They used part of the wreckage to construct a splint for Bryant’s broken hip and flew him to Pendleton airport. From there an ambulance brought him to St. Antony Hospital. The exact cause of the crash is still unknown.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 13-14, 1994
Kinzua Corp. mill workers in Heppner were expected to leave work today at 3 p.m. not knowing if they’ll ever report for work here again. The sale of the mill and 180,000 acres of timber to a group of four Eugene investors was expected to close today, according to Frank Pearson, Kinzua general manager. The mill will be shut down Friday, Pearson said. Workers will be paid for working a full day Friday, but rather than working they have been instructed to call in Friday afternoon for further information, Pearson said. He said Kinzua Corp. wanted the workers to get paid for a full week’s work. The company also hopes to have more information Friday about a final decision about the mill’s future.
