100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 10, 1919
A regular Pendleton reunion was held recently in Brest, France, when Nat Kimball, Wesley Mimms, Arnold Minnis and Clifford Minnis, of the U.S. Navy, Ernest Boyle, member of a hospital unit, and Myrton Moore, of the engineers, met for a “feed” after a basketball game. Nat Kimball, who writes to his mother of the meeting of the local men, says that none of the boys are certain as to when they will be able to return to the states. Kimball hopes to leave Brest not later than April 20, however, and expects to get his discharge by June 1.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 10, 1969
Despite petitions signed by 58 out-of-town shoppers, parking meters will remain in the city of Heppner and the new enforcement of a $1 fine for overtime if paid within 24 hours will continue. Harlan McCurdy, former council member and general manager of Morrow County Grain Growers with head offices in Lexington, presented the petitions to the council, requesting removal of the meters. He said the signatures were gathered in a short time because of “public disapproval” of the new regulation. He pointed out that there were many less cars on the street, therefore less shoppers, than before the new ruling went in one week ago. He said he thought shoppers should be encouraged to visit the city by good public relations.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 10, 1994
Brenda Twidwell of Boardman has reunited with her sister after not seeing one another for 32 years. The pair have lived a world apart for most of that time. Barbara Dineen of Penrith, New South Wales in Australia, arrived here for a visit March 29. Twidwell will join her today on a trip to England to see their mother, Elsie Helm of Corby, North Hamptonshire, about 68 miles northwest of London. Helm, 90, hasn’t seen her two daughters together in 35 years, Twidwell said. The visit will come as a surprise, unless a recent letter arrives in time. Helm is expecting Dineen, but not Twidwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.