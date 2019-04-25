100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 25, 1919
The French whippet tank which has been touring the state in the interests of the Victory Loan drive will visit Pendleton next Wednesday, arriving from La Grande by freight about 2:30. It will remain here until 10 or 12 p.m. The local Victory Loan committee, in a wire announcing the coming of the tank, was asked to arrange for speakers and a place for the machine to exhibit its powers. Efforts will be made to have an old building or a few trenches for the tank to work on. It is in charge of Sergeant Hendersott and Corporal Alden. The tank is painted four hues, which at first glance appears like a careless use of colors. In fact it is a scientific placement of hues, that aided in making the tank inconspicuous.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 25, 1969
A small foreign-made automobile occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Robinson of Milton-Freewater was crushed beneath the front of a truck in the 200 block of SE Court about 8 a.m. today, city police reported. Ruth Robinson suffered shock and was taken to Pendleton Community Hospital. The truck driver, in a high seat, was watching a car just ahead of the small machine. Both cars were stopped at a stop street. When the lead car started, the truck driver, Edward Robert Stultz of Pendleton, moved ahead, felt a bump, thought he had a flat, and came to a stop 94 feet down the road. Only then did he realize he was pushing the small car, partially crushed. “I didn’t see it,” he told officers.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 25, 1994
Umatilla’s Kasey Johnson and Weston-McEwen’s Chet Mills set meet records in the 800 meters and 300 hurdles respectively at the Sherman County Invitational high school track meet at Wahtonka Saturday. Johnson won the boys’ 800 in 2:04.45 and Mills ran the 300 hurdles in 42.54. Melissa McElligott of Ione won four events to take high point honors at the meet, winning the girls’ long jump, triple jump, 100 and 200.
