100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 15-16, 1919
R.O. Sharp was leaving Echo this morning on train No. 6. The train departs very early. But it was not too early for his landlord. As he strolled to the station Sharp was overtaken by the landlord. “Oh, yes,” said Sharp. “I’ll write you a check for it.” At 11 o’clock as No. 6 drew into La Grande Sharp was invited to stop over as the guest of Lee Warnock, the latter being sheriff of Union county. Tomorrow Sharp will come to Pendleton to sojourn with T.D. Taylor, sheriff of Umatilla county. The check was only for $3, but that was $3 more than Sharp had in the bank. Justice was put on his case in record time and he will answer in court at its next session.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 15-16, 1969
Gold mining is nice work. Especially when you can make a living at it, says S.H. Stockard, Hermiston. Although he for a time owned a trailer sale business, Stockard soon returned to his first love — prospecting. He and his partner, James Watson, Portland, are working a claim on the North Fork of the John Day River that is owned by Stockard’s sister, Mrs. Fred Davis, Echo. The men are putting in long hours now on the hillside placer claim because in a few weeks their water source will shrink as the spring runoff ends. By then, they will have washed away more than a hundred cubic yards of the hillside. The gold, Stockard said, is in a layer of clay that rests on bedrock. As they wash away the layer, the water flows through a sluice box and the gold drops out. The muddy water is held in settling ponds at the bottom of the tributary canyon so it will not dirty the North Fork.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 15-16, 1994
A mentally ill patient whom police describe as dangerous walked away from Eastern Oregon Psychiatric Center Thursday at around noon. Raymond J. Stoecker, 37, left the mental facility during a scheduled activity, wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket and tennis shoes. He has a history of arson, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s police report. Stoecker is court-committed to EOPC from Deschutes County, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.