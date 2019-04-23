100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 22-23, 1919
Though her husband sleeps the last sleep in the poppied fields of France, and though her only support for herself and the little son, born since his father’s death, is the $57.50 a month insurance allotment, Mrs. Elizabeth Ingalls of this city, widow of Robert Ingalls who died of wounds received with the “Lost Battalion” in the Argonne, has not done enough for her country. She is one who believes in “carrying on” to the end and yesterday she subscribed for a $250 Victory Liberty Bond, and her only regret was that she could not do more.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 22-23, 1969
A $45,000 judgment has been awarded in Superior Court in Walla Walla in a claim filed on behalf of a four-year-old girl mauled by a lioness last September. Judge Albert Bradford awarded the judgment fo Mr. and Mrs. John De Laney, parents of Joanne De Laney. The girl suffered a fractured jaw and cervical spine, lacerations and bruises, when a lioness allegedly mauled her Sept. 6 at the Country Trader Store on the Milton-Freewater Highway. The girl and her mother were walking past the lioness, on a 10-foot chain at the store, when the animal grabbed the child and began biting her, according to the De Laneys’ suit. It stated Mrs. De Laney suffered injury when she rescued her daughter by beating off the lioness.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 22-23, 1994
A 12-year-old girl, a student at West Hills Intermediate School, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital after an 11-year-old girl from Hawthorne Elementary School jabbed a steak knife into her face, just inches from her eye, according to Pendleton School District Superintendent Al Meunier. The altercation occurred on the Hawthorne playground at around 4:45 p.m., about two hours after school ended. The meeting between the two girls was apparently pre-arranged by telephone, Meunier said. The girl who brought the knife apparently believed that she was being tricked by the other girl into a fight where she would be outnumbered. The wound proved to be superficial. However, the Hawthorne student was charged with second-degree assault and carrying a concealed weapon. She was placed in Umatilla County Juvenile Detention. The victim, who may have instigated the fight, was charged with fourth-degree assault.
