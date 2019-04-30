100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 29-30, 1919
Charges of maintaining a common nuisance were filed late Monday afternoon in the justice court against Thomas Young and the Economy Drug Company, of which he is proprietor, by District Attorney R.L. Keator. The action grows out of alleged improper sales of bitters and other medicinal compounds containing from 18 to 25 per cent proof alcohol. While the materials named in the complaint are classed as medicines, the district attorney alleges that they are being sold as beverages and that he has traced virtually 75 per cent of the drunkenness in this locality to the consumption of such beverages.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 29-30, 1969
Prospects for widening Highway 11 from Milton-Freewater to the Washington state line in the near future stand at about zero, a state highway commissioner said in Milton-Freewater Monday. Speaking at a chamber of commerce luncheon meeting, Fred Hill, Pendleton, said, “The project hasn’t even been programmed. The funds for construction have not been approved and no public hearings have been held.” Only a survey has been made of the two-lane highway, he said, and the state engineer’s conclusion was “the need is not critical,” although an increase from the present 6,000 to 7,000 cars daily traffic might make a widening to four lanes “desirable in terms of public safety and convenience.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
April 29-30, 1994
A petition being circulated opposing a topless bar set to open Sunday in Umatilla will have no effect on whether the establishment will operate or not. There are no laws to keep the Riverside Restaurant and Lounge from having topless waitresses at their location on the main street of Umatilla. But the petition will give people an opportunity to express their opinion about the new business, said Pastor Ron Honey of the Assembly of God Church, who is circulating the petition. The restaurant, which is located in the old Rockin Robin building, is also a steak house. The business is owned by Sally and Edward Dufloth of Milton-Freewater.
